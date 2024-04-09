Angels manager Ron Washington said Tuesday that Stephenson (shoulder) threw a live bullpen session and is close to a rehab assignment, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Stephenson started the season on the 15-day IL after missing all of spring training due to right shoulder soreness. His live BP session is another step in the right direction as the right-hander continues to ramp up his activity. Stephenson appears poised to make his first rehab assignment in the next few days.
More News
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Nearing live BP session•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Set for bullpen session Monday•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Completes throwing session Friday•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: IL move made official•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Playing catch Thursday•
-
Angels' Robert Stephenson: Still battling discomfort•