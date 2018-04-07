Angels' Ryan Schimpf: Joins major-league club
The Angels recalled Schimpf from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Schimpf was traded from the Braves to the Angels in late March and didn't have to wait long to see a big-league opportunity. The 29-year-old should serve as a depth infield option for Los Angeles with Ian Kinsler (groin) on the disabled list for at least a few more days.
