Schimpf (undisclosed) was pulled from Monday's game against the Rangers in the fourth inning, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

It's unclear if Schimpf's departure was injury related, although he may have hurt himself while trying to avoid a tag at first base in the top of the fourth frame. Chris Young entered the game after Schimpf was pulled from action. More details regarding his status should be available soon.

