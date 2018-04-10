Schimpf (undisclosed) was replaced Monday night against the Rangers because of a coaching decision, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schimpf was pulled from the game due to the fact that he's not an experienced left fielder and the game was already in hand. This is good news for the Angels, as it means he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against Texas.

