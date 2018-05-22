Schimpf was released by the Angels on Tuesday.

Schimpf was traded twice this offseason before again being dealt to the Angels on March 31, and was at Triple-A Salt Lake for all but five games in 2018. The 30-year-old has struggled so far this season with a .178/.288/.355 slash line with only three home runs in 107 at-bats, but could still garner interest for a minor-league contract elsewhere.