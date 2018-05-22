Ryan Schimpf: Released by Angels
Schimpf was released by the Angels on Tuesday.
Schimpf was traded twice this offseason before again being dealt to the Angels on March 31, and was at Triple-A Salt Lake for all but five games in 2018. The 30-year-old has struggled so far this season with a .178/.288/.355 slash line with only three home runs in 107 at-bats, but could still garner interest for a minor-league contract elsewhere.
