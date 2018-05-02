Angels' Ryan Schimpf: Recalled from Triple-A
Schimpf was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Schimpf will take the roster spot of Nick Tropeano (shoulder), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. It could be a short stay with the big-league club for Schimpf, however, as the Angels will need to clear a roster spot prior to Thursday's game for Jaime Barria, who is scheduled to start. The 30-year-old, who is 1-for-5 with a homer and a pair of walks in four major-league appearances this season, should provide a left-handed bat off the bench during his time with the Angels.
