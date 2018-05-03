Schimpf was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Schimpf will head back to the minors in order to open up a roster spot for Thursday's starter, Jaime Barria. The 30-year-old was with the Angels for just one game and didn't register an at-bat, though he entered Wednesday's game as a defensive replacement. He'll continue to serve as organizational depth in the minors.

