Schimpf was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Thursday's contest, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Schimpf will head back down to Salt Lake after joining the big-league club last weekend. He wound up appearing in four games, going 1-for-5 with one home run and two RBI during his brief opportunity. In a corresponding move, the Angels activated Ian Kinsler (groin) from the disabled list.