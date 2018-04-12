Angels' Ryan Schimpf: Optioned to Triple-A
Schimpf was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Thursday's contest, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Schimpf will head back down to Salt Lake after joining the big-league club last weekend. He wound up appearing in four games, going 1-for-5 with one home run and two RBI during his brief opportunity. In a corresponding move, the Angels activated Ian Kinsler (groin) from the disabled list.
