Schimpf started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

The slugging infielder also struck out, putting his three true outcome skill set on full display in his first start of the season. Schimpf smacked 34 homers in 527 plate appearances over the last two years with the Padres, so his power is as real as it comes. He also batted .163 over that span, highlighting the major flaw that holds him back from being a viable everyday player. Ian Kinsler (groin) is expected back soon, which could result in Schimpf returning to Triple-A Salt Lake. Even if the 29-year-old sticks around, he would be used in backup role, limiting his fantasy value.