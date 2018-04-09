Angels' Ryan Schimpf: Clubs homer in start
Schimpf started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Athletics.
The slugging infielder also struck out, putting his three true outcome skill set on full display in his first start of the season. Schimpf smacked 34 homers in 527 plate appearances over the last two years with the Padres, so his power is as real as it comes. He also batted .163 over that span, highlighting the major flaw that holds him back from being a viable everyday player. Ian Kinsler (groin) is expected back soon, which could result in Schimpf returning to Triple-A Salt Lake. Even if the 29-year-old sticks around, he would be used in backup role, limiting his fantasy value.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...