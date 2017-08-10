Angels' Shane Robinson: Clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A
Robinson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Robinson will serve as organizational depth at Salt Lake, where he has slashed .338/.397/.436 in 66 games this season. Despite his impressive minor-league numbers, the 32-year-old has had trouble sticking in the majors.
