Phillies' Shane Robinson: Won't make team
Robinson was told Thursday that he won't make the Phillies' roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Robinson will remain in camp through Monday before heading to minor-league camp. The veteran is unlikely to make a significant impact at the big-league level this season.
