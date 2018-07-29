Yankees' Shane Robinson: Swats first homer
Robinson got the start in left field and hit ninth in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals, going 1-for-2 with a solo home run.
The blast was his first in the majors since 2016. With Aaron Judge (wrist) out for a few weeks and Clint Frazier (concussion) not yet ready to return, there's a small window for Robinson to receive at least semi-regular playing time for the Yankees, although the front office could just as easily add more outfield depth before the trade deadline.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?