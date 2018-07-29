Robinson got the start in left field and hit ninth in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals, going 1-for-2 with a solo home run.

The blast was his first in the majors since 2016. With Aaron Judge (wrist) out for a few weeks and Clint Frazier (concussion) not yet ready to return, there's a small window for Robinson to receive at least semi-regular playing time for the Yankees, although the front office could just as easily add more outfield depth before the trade deadline.