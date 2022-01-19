The Padres announced Tuesday that Robinson has been named the bench coach for Double-A San Antonio for the 2022 season, signaling the end of his playing career.

Robinson hasn't played in affiliated ball since 2019, but he was still active player in the Mexican League as of 2021. With a return to MLB looking increasingly unlikely for the outfielder heading into his age-37 season, he'll make the jump to the coaching ranks. Robinson appeared in parts of nine seasons in the majors from 2009 through 2018 with the Cardinals, Twins, Angels and Yankees, slashing a collective .221/.288/.292 with seven home runs and 19 stolen bases in 849 plate appearances. He won his lone World Series ring in 2011 with the Cardinals.