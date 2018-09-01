Robinson was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

The Yankees deemed Robinson expendable following the acquisition of Andrew McCutchen, casting him off their 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Stephen Tarpley, whose contract was selected from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move. The 33-year-old hit just .143/.208/.224 across 25 games with the Yankees this season. He'll likely report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre if he passes through waivers untouched.