Ohtani was lifted from Friday's game against the Blue Jays in the ninth inning with cramping in both legs, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani homered in the first inning, his 39th of the season, but Michael Stefanic pinch hit for the superstar in the ninth (representing the tying run). Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ohtani will be re-evaluated Saturday. Cramping forced Ohtani from the second game of Thursday's doubleheader as well, after Ohtani pitched a complete game and hit two homers across the twin bill.