Ohtani's blister is healing as expected and he remains on his usual throwing schedule, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The blister forced him out of his previous start Tuesday against the Red Sox after just two innings. It clearly affected him, as he allowed three runs on four hits and a pair of walks, striking out just one. With extra rest already built into his schedule, it appears that the Angels don't expect him to miss a start. It's an issue worth monitoring, though, as blisters can easily cause a pitcher to miss several starts throughout the season. With Ohtani transitioning to a slightly different ball after coming over from Japan, it's believable that he would be more susceptible to them than the average pitcher.