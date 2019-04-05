Ohtani (elbow) believes he'll be ready to play by the end of April, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani has been making solid progress in his rehab, and he's most recently progressed to taking batting practice on the field. He's also thrown out to 60 feet, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. While Ohtani is adamant that he feels great, it'll ultimately be up to the Angels' training staff to determine when he'll return to game action.