Ohtani is expected to be in the lineup to serve as the designated hitter Friday against Blue Jays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani exited the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers with cramping, but the issue doesn't appear to be serious. He had an incredible day, pitching a complete-game shutout in the first contest before blasting two homers in the latter matchup before his exit.