Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Extends to 90 feet
Ohtani (elbow) threw from 90 feet Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Along with stretching out to 90 feet, Ohtani also took batting practice with his teammates for the first time since the injury. The two-way player's return date remains up in the air at this point, although it'll likely depend on how he fares against live hitting. The Angels will travel to Mexico on May 4 to begin a two-game series against Houston, and according to Ardaya, Ohtani has made it known that he'd like to be back in action by, or even before, that date. "Would I like to take him to Mexico? If he's ready, I'll take him to Mexico." stated skipper Brad Ausmus.
