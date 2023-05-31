Ohtani went 2-for-3 with two homers, three runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the White Sox.

Ohtani has now hit three homers in his last two games after blasting a pair of two-run shots off Lance Lynn on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Ohtani had been slumping a bit at the plate prior to his recent power surge -- he'd been batting just .148 (8-for-54) over his previous 14 contests. He's now slashing .269/.345/.538 with 15 homers, 38 RBI and seven stolen bases through 243 plate appearances this season.