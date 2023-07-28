Ohtani (cramps) is serving as the Angels' designated hitter and batting second Friday at Toronto.

Ohtani was pulled from the second half of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers due to cramps, but all is well leading into the Angels' three-game weekend set versus the Blue Jays. The two-way superstar has posted a sensational 1.070 OPS with 38 homers, 80 RBI, 12 steals and 79 runs through 101 games this season. He's also pitched to a 3.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 156:50 K:BB in 20 starts covering 120.2 innings.