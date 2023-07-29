Ohtani (cramps) will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and bat second Saturday against Toronto, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Ohtani has been removed from each of the Angels' last two games due to cramping in his back and both of his calves. While Ohtani may be able to play Saturday, the Angels will likely keep a close eye on him to ensure his recent cramping doesn't develop into a more serious issue. The two-way star is 5-for-18 with four homers, five RBI and seven runs scored in his last five games.