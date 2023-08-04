Ohtani was removed from his start Thursday versus the Mariners due to cramping in his right hand and fingers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani began feeling the cramps in the top of the fourth inning, though he stayed in the game as the Angels' designated hitter and drew a walk in the bottom of that same frame. Then came an intentional walk, a stolen base and a run scored in the bottom of the sixth, followed by his 40th homer of the year in the bottom of the eighth. He also laced a single to right in the bottom of the first, going 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs at the dish. The two-way superstar finished his pitching duties having scattered three hits and one walk over four scoreless innings. He struck out four.