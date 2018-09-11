Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Tommy John decision could come soon
Ohtani (elbow) met with Angels general manager Billy Eppler on Monday to discuss when the two-way player will undergo Tommy John surgery, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After an MRI last week revealed new damage to the UCL in Ohtani's (right) throwing arm, doctors advised the rookie to go under the knife to address the issue. While it appears that Ohtani plans to heed that advice -- which would prevent him from pitching during the 2019 season -- he's continued to serve as a regular designated hitter for the Angels since receiving the diagnosis. Though Tommy John surgery would likely prevent Ohtani from hitting without restriction for approximately six months, that timetable still puts his status for Opening Day next season in some peril. The longer Ohtani delays the procedure, the less likely it becomes that he'll be ready to go for the start of next season, so expect the Angels to implore the 24-year-old to shut down activity sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Included in Sunday's lineup•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Day-to-day with thigh contusion•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Belts three-run home run•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Plans to finish year as hitter•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Could be full-time hitter in 2019•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Mammoth night in win over Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...