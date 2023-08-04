Ohtani (hand) said after leaving his start Thursday versus the Mariners that he's not sure whether he'll need to skip a turn in the rotation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani was removed as a pitcher after just four innings (59 pitches) after experiencing cramping in his right middle finger. It is something that has lingered over the last week, but he did remain in Thursday's game as the Angels' designated hitter and went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, two walks and two runs scored in what was a 5-3 victory. He tallied four strikeouts in his four scoreless innings on the mound, scattering three hits and one walk.