Cishek (0-1) allowed three runs on one hit and two walks while failing to record an out as he took the loss Monday against the Athletics.

It was an absolutely brutal outing for Cishek on Monday. He entered to begin the seventh after Shohei Ohtani threw six scoreless innings and walked the first two batters he faced before Ramon Laureano broke a 0-0 tie with a three-run blast to left. His day was done after facing the minimum of three batters and he was handed his first loss of the year after breaking a 15-game scoreless streak. The 35-year-old owns a 3.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 38:27 K:BB over 41.1 innings.