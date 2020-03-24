Ward enjoyed a strong spring but was likely surpassed by Michael Hermosillo in a competition for one of the final spots on the Angels' Opening Day roster, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Though Walsh performed well in Cactus League play -- he batted .308 with one home run, four RBI and a .896 OPS -- he was outshone by Hermosillo, who hit .450 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, two stolen bases and a 1.326 OPS. That has given Hermosillo a leg up in a bid for a big-league roster spot as an extra outfielder, especially when considering his superior defense. If Hermosillo does in fact break camp with the Angels, Ward is likely to open the season back with Triple-A Salt Lake.