Angels' Taylor Ward: Trails in bid for roster spot
Ward enjoyed a strong spring but was likely surpassed by Michael Hermosillo in a competition for one of the final spots on the Angels' Opening Day roster, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Though Walsh performed well in Cactus League play -- he batted .308 with one home run, four RBI and a .896 OPS -- he was outshone by Hermosillo, who hit .450 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, two stolen bases and a 1.326 OPS. That has given Hermosillo a leg up in a bid for a big-league roster spot as an extra outfielder, especially when considering his superior defense. If Hermosillo does in fact break camp with the Angels, Ward is likely to open the season back with Triple-A Salt Lake.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fictional Fantasy Baseball Draft
Stir crazy yet? The Fantasy Baseball Today crew must be, coloring way outside the lines with...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Ramos
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.