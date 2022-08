Toussaint is expected to start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Toussaint made his debut for the Angels last weekend and allowed two runs across four innings of long relief, and he'll make a spot start in Saturday's twin bill. Another decent showing could keep the 26-year-old in the mix for future starts after the departure of Noah Syndergaard at the trade deadline.