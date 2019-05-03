Angels' Tyler Skaggs: Grabs third win
Skaggs (3-2) picked up the win against the Blue Jays on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out five and walking three in a 6-2 victory for the Angels.
The left-hander logged a quality start and fanned five Blue Jays on his way to his third win in five starts to begin the year . He's posting respectable numbers overall, as Skaggs now has a 3.12 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and a 24:8 K:BB through 26 innings. He lines up to take on the Tigers on the road on Wednesday for his next start.
