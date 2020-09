Raley worked around a walk and struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning to earn his sixth hold in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

The left-handed Raley got the benefit of facing three left-handed batters in the inning. The Diamondbacks are in pure evaluation mode in September, so they let three young, lefty batters hit against Raley, who holds lefties to a .133 average. He's scoreless over his last three outings, earning two holds and a save during that run.