Astros' Carlos Correa: Considered day-to-day

Correa (back) is being considered day-to-day after leaving Monday's game against Detroit due to back discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After the contest, Correa told skipper AJ Hinch that he couldn't get his back loose prior to first pitch, so it doesn't appear that the shortstop suffered the injury during Monday's clash. His status for the remainder of the series is in question at this point.