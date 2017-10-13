Astros' Charlie Morton: Will start Game 3 on Monday
Morton will take the hill for Game 3 of the ALCS in Yankee Stadium on Monday, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.
Morton will follow Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander, respectively, in the Astros' rotation for the series against New York. He will be coming off six days of rest after starting in Boston on Monday. During that game, Morton allowed two earned runs off seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings.
