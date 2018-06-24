Astros' Collin McHugh: Gets second win this week

McHugh (3-0) retired all three batters faced by strikeout and got the win in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning victory over Kansas City.

McHugh picked up a second win this week while striking out five of the six batters he's faced. The starter-turned-reliever has transitioned into a strikeout pitcher. He has at least one punchout in his last 13 games (27 Ks over 19.1 IP) and lords over the rest of the Astros' staff at 12.6 K/9.