Javier allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out eight over 5.2 innings while taking a no-decision in a 4-2 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers.

Javier was tapped as the fill-in starter for the injured Justin Verlander (forearm) and turned in an effort worthy of the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. Unfortunately, Houston's batters failed to support the rookie who had two innings of experience above Double-A prior to the season. The Astros left 15 men on base and went 3-for-19 with runners in scoring position. The right-hander's next start is expected Tuesday on the road against the Diamondbacks.