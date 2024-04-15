Javier (2-0) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks to earn the win Sunday over the Rangers. He struck out five.

Javier needed just 89 pitches to complete seven innings, throwing 62 for strikes to earn the win in his longest outing of the season. Javier's command had been a bit shaky going into Sunday's outing, walking eight batters over 10.1 innings during his previous two starts. However, he's provided a much-needed boost to the short-handed Astros rotation, allowing just four earned runs for a 1.54 ERA over his first four starts spanning 23.1 innings. He'll have a chance to improve upon those numbers even further in his next start as he's tentatively slated for a weekend matchup against the Nationals in Washington.