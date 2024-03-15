Astros manager Joe Espada announced Friday that Valdez will be the team's Opening Day starter, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Valdez was the obvious choice with Justin Verlander (shoulder) on the shelf. The veteran left-hander held a 2.51 first-half ERA but a 4.66 ERA after the All-Star break last season. He will be taking on the Yankees at home on March 28.