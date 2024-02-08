Kessinger has a chance to win the final bench spot on Houston's big-league roster out of spring training, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Kessinger made his major-league debut in 2023, though he drew only 45 plate appearances. He's played every infield position as a pro except for catcher, a skillset that will be valuable for the Astros. Kessinger's fantasy appeal is far more limited, as he's unlikely to see regular at-bats without several significant injuries in Houston's lineup, and he offers little in the way of power or stolen base production.