Astros' Jake Marisnick: Nursing sore elbow

Marisnick is dealing with soreness in his left elbow after being struck by a pitch Monday night, but he'll be available off the bench Tuesday against Detroit, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marisnick's elbow wasn't feeling healthy enough to start Tuesday, but skipper AJ Hinch is hopeful his outfielder can return to the starting nine in time for Wednesday's matchup, per Rome. Marisnick is slashing .297/.348/.563 with four homers, eight RBI and three stolen bases over 32 games this season.