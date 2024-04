Pena went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Rockies.

Pena had a productive weekend series at Mexico City, racking up a total of four runs scored in a pair of games. He also chipped in his third home run of the campaign Sunday, his first long ball since April 3. Pena has remained a subpar power contributor, though he also has four stolen bases and is hitting .321 across 115 plate appearances early this season.