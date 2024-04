Pena went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three RBI and a walk Monday against the Blue Jays.

Pena was one of three Astros to go deep and accounted for one of five long balls for the team. The hit ended a 77-game drought, as he had failed to clear the fences since July 5. Pena worked on a new stance throughout the offseason in an effort to tap into more power, though he has only a .067 ISO in a very limited sample of 16 plate appearances to begin the new campaign.