Pena (wrist) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for Thursday night's matchup against the Athletics, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena was unable to start Wednesday's contest against the Mariners as a result of wrist injury suffered after being hit by a pitch Tuesday night. The infielder was able to enter as a pinch runner and swipe a bag in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to Seattle, and he will now return to the lineup one day later. Pena is batting .367 with three home runs, four RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases over 30 at-bats since Sept. 15.