Pena went 4-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored in Saturday's 13-2 win over the Athletics.

Pena went deep in the third and eighth innings. The shortstop had gone just 4-for-27 (.148) over his previous seven games, adding three stolen bases in that span. Despite playing in a career-low 111 games so far, Pena has matched his career-best homer total (22) from his rookie year in 2022. He's batting .276 with an .802 OPS, 55 RBI, 81 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples and 12 stolen bases in 2026.