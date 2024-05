Pena went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 9-4 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

Pena had been in a small funk coming into the contest, going 2-for-14 over his previous four games. He bounced back Wednesday with his fourth three-hit performance of the campaign, which included his first long ball in May. Pena has been a pleasant surprise for Houston this season, slashing .326/.367/.464 with four homers, 14 RBI, 21 runs and five stolen bases through 147 plate appearances.