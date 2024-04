Pena went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Sunday against the Rangers.

Pena has had a strong start to the season, posting three extra-base hits -- including two homers -- across his first 38 plate appearances. He added his first stolen base of the campaign Sunday after being caught on his initial attempt March 31. Pena was successful on the basepaths only 13 times on 22 attempts in 2023, but it appears he still has the green light.