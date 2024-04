Pena went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Friday against the Nationals.

Pena delivered an RBI double in the second inning and scored in the same frame. He also chipped in his third stolen base of the season after singling in the fifth frame. Pena has at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games, and he's gone 18-for-51 with three RBI and seven runs scored.