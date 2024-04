Pena went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Nationals.

The shortstop stole his second bag in as many games as he continued his recent hot streak. Pena has six multi-hit performances in the last 11 games, batting .383 (18-for-47) over that stretch, and the surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .356/.385/.483 with two homers, four steals, 10 RBI and 11 runs.