Pena went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in an 8-0 victory versus Toronto on Wednesday.

Pena knocked an RBI single in the fifth inning, then went deep with a two-run blast in the seventh. The long ball was the second across the shortstop's past three games, and he's knocked in six runs over that stretch. Pena has four multi-hit games on the campaign and is slashing .400/.444/.680 through 27 plate appearances.