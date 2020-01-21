Play

Pena will take part in the Astros' big-league camp this spring, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena capped off a productive sophomore campaign for High-A Fayetteville by hitting .317/.378/.467 in 167 at-bats. The shortstop praised for his defensive ability and speed has improved at the plate with every minor-league promotion thus far. The highly-rated prospect will spend a few weeks with the big-league coaching staff but is still a few seasons away from actually contending for a roster spot.

