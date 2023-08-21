Singleton is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Since his big two-homer, five-RBI effort in a 11-3 win over the Angels on Aug. 11, Singleton has fallen into a 1-for-25 rut at the plate over his subsequent eight contests. Though Jose Abreu (back) remains on the injured list and without a clear timeline for a return, Singleton's ongoing slump may have cost him his role as the Astros' primary first baseman. Singleton will hit the bench for the second time in three games while the hot-hitting Yainer Diaz picks up another start at first base at his expense.