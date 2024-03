Urquidy (forearm) is hoping to resume throwing in 10-to-15 days, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Urquidy will be shut down for a bit after an MRI revealed right forearm inflammation. The good news is the exam showed no issues with his UCL, so the hope is that a little rest and treatment will allow things to clear up. Urquidy will need time to be built back up, so a return before the end of April seems unlikely even in a best-case scenario.